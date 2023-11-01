Top track

Wannabe

The Tubs

Headrow House
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super Friendz presents

The Tubs

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

The Tubs

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

