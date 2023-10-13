Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kirsten Adamson + Charlie Hula - Brighton

The Folklore Rooms
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Singer/songwriter Kirsten Adamson (daughter of rock legend Stuart Adamson (Big Country, Skids)) summons the same heart-stopping purity as Sandy Denny, by way of Emmylou Harris and Kate Bush. Since spending summers soaking up the atmosphere in Nashville wit Read more

Lineup

Kirsten Adamson

Venue

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

