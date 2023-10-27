DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Realo

Le Sucre
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€23.50
About

Après un passage remarqué lors des Nuits Sonores 2023 aux côtés de winnterzuko, Realo est de retour à Lyon pour sa première date solo ! Le phénomène toulousain couteau suisse de la nouvelle scène rap fr s'est fait rare jusqu'à présent. Hâte de le recevoir

Présenté par HIGH-LO

Lineup

Realo

Venue

Le Sucre

50 Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

