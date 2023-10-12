DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vulgaires Machins + Feu

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L’Igloo présente sa soirée punk-rock au Ferrailleur à Nantes avec le groupe canadien Vulgaires Machins et le jeune groupe Feu !

Jeudi 12 octobre

FEU – PUNK-ROCK / Nantes-Paris

Punk-rock en français, commencé à deux à Nantes au printemps 2018, continué à Read more

Présenté par L'IGLOO.

Lineup

Vulgaires Machins

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

