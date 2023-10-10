Top track

Dead Inside

FUTURE PALACE

The Underworld
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In 2023, FUTURE PALACE will be on their biggest headline tour to date, providing numerous new opportunities to finally be able to hear their distinguished second album "Run" live. The Berlin post-hardcore trio started their career under unusual circumstanc Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

VENUES, Future Palace

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
