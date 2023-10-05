Top track

RAPK - Odyssee Tour 2023

Moritzbastei
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLeipzig
€27.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

petit frère
About

Der Bomber der Herzen präsentiert:

RapK

Odyssee Tour 2023

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren

Präsentiert von Landstreicher Kulturproduktionen GmbH.

Lineup

RAPK

Venue

Moritzbastei

Kurt-Masur-Platz 1, 04109 Leipzig, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

