Alanis UK

Patterns
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alanis UK are a totally live 5 piece band recreating the 90’s sound and attitude of Alanis Morissette. 25 years after “Jagged Little Pill” became the album of a generation, and on the eve of her sensational world tour in 2022, this show arrives with perfec Read more

Presented by Black Rabbit Productions.

Lineup

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

