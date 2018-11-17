DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Renaissance - Two Days of Wonder

Hackney Church
17 Nov - 18 Nov
TalkLondon
From £100The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

RENAISSANCE 23 TWO DAYS OF WONDER

Friday 17th & Saturday 18th November 2023

RENAISSANCE is back for two full days of inspiration, worship, ideas, creativity, imagination, encounter and fun.

RENAISSANCE is a SCHOOL OF CREATIVITY with a vision of creativi Read more

Presented by SAINT.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 am
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.