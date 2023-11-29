Top track

Afe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mokado

Trabendo
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Afe
Got a code?

About

Après un premier album, un EP accompagné de remixes et de nombreux concerts (dont le Point Éphémère, le Badaboum puis la Maroquinerie sold out…), Mokado présente son album, MASKOJ.
Toujours aux commandes de sa techno mélodique jouée au marimba, le jeune Read more

Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

Mokado

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.