A Dream of You

Far Caspian

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A Dream of You
About

Far Caspian is the project of singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Joel Johnston. Recording, playing and mixing everything himself across a catalogue of EPs and a debut record he has built upon this to become a fully self-contained and unique artist Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Far Caspian

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
