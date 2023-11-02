Top track

STRIGOI

The Underworld
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.85

About

Paradise Lost guitarist Greg Mackintosh formed Strigoi a mere few days after putting his Vallenfyre side project to rest. Strigoi’s lineup sees Mackintosh on vocals, Guido Zima (Ex The Secret) on drums, Ben Ash (Ex Carcass) on guitar being rounded out by b Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Wallowing, The Infernal Sea, STRIGOI

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

