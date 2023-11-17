Top track

The Luckiest

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ben Folds

O2 Apollo Manchester
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
From £42.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Luckiest
Got a code?

About

Ben Folds is one of the major music influencers of our generation. His body of genre-bending music includes a string of classic albums with Ben Folds Five and a glorious mix of collaborations and special projects. He returns with What Matters Most, his fir Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

Lau Noah, Ben Folds

Venue

O2 Apollo Manchester

Stockport Road, Manchester M12 6AP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
3500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.