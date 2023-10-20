DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kid Francescoli

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€28.17
Tutte le età

Presentato da BPM Concerti

Kid Francescoli

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

