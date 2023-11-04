Top track

I Spend My Days

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Employed To Serve

Green Door Store
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Spend My Days
Got a code?

About

Lout Promotions present

Employed To Serve

plus guests

Saturday 4th November 2023

at The Green Door Store, Brighton

£15 adv

Doors 7pm

Over 18's only

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

Employed To Serve

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.