Top track

Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek - Tears (feat. Caroline Polachek)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

C2C FESTIVAL 2023 | DAY 1 | THU

OGR Torino
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsTorino
€42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek - Tears (feat. Caroline Polachek)
Got a code?

About

02 NOVEMBER | OGR, TORINO / EUROPA

AVALON EMERSON & THE CHARM°, CAROLINE POLACHEK (DJ)°, MODEL/ACTRIZ°, RACHIKA NAYAR°, SPIRITUAL SAUNA

°EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN SHOW

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Situazione Xplosiva.

Lineup

1
Caroline Polachek, Avalon Emerson, Model/Actriz and 1 more

Venue

OGR Torino

Corso Castelfidardo, 22, 10138 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.