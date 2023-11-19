DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flavien Berger

Razzmatazz 2
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€24.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El parisino Flavien Berger se ha convertido en uno de los mayores valores del pop francés.

Aprendió a componer música electrónica de manera autodidacta, usando un juego de la primera Playstation llamado ‘Music 2000’.

Desde entonces, ha idos sacando álbum Read more

Organizado por PPL United.

Lineup

Razzmatazz 2

Carrer de Pamplona, 88, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

