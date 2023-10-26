Top track

The Reverend Horton Heat - Psychobilly Freakout

Reverend Horton Heat

The Hairy Dog
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£33

About

Reverend Horton Heat

Loaded .38s, space heaters, and big skies. Welcome to the lethal, littered landscape of Jim Heath’s imagination. True to his high evangelical calling, Jim is a Revelator, both revealing and reinterpreting the country-blues-rock roots Read more

Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Reverend Horton Heat, THE ZIPHEADS, The Swags

Venue

The Hairy Dog

1 Becket St, Derby DE1 1HT, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

