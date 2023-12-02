Top track

Sleaford Mods - Shortcummings

Sleaford Mods

Alexandra Palace
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£33.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This event takes place at the Alexandra Palace Great Hall.

Combining the revolutionary fury of punk and hip-hop with the bleakness of austerity-era Great Britain, Sleaford Mods capture the spirit of their time with blunt eloquence. This December, they’re Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

2
Hot Chip, Stewart Lee, Special Interest and 2 more

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

