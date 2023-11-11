DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nneka

Le Makeda
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyMarseille
From €20
Event information

La chanteuse nigéro-allemande Nneka célèbre l'annonce de sa première tournée européenne depuis 2016 ! "Pour être honnête, ma vie quotidienne n'a pas tellement changé au cours des dernières années, mais ce qui a vraiment commencé à me manquer, ceux sont les Read more

Présenté par ASSOCIATION ORIZON SUD.
Lineup

Nneka

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

