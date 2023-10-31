Top track

Whitehall - Vacation Home

Whitehall, MellowPhobia, Quite Frankly

miniBar
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$15.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Whitehall is an indie rock four-piece from Charleston, SC. They merge a dancey demeanor with an insatiable desire for more out of life, making for an incredibly energetic and heart opening live experience. When they aren’t shotgunning La Croix, Whitehall t Read more

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Quite Frankly, Mellowphobia, Whitehall

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

