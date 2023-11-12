Top track

Youth Lagoon - 17

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Youth Lagoon + Barrie + Lutalo

EartH
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Youth Lagoon - 17
Got a code?

About

Youth Lagoon + Barrie + Lutalo

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

This event will take place in EartH Theatre

Ticket price includes a £1 venue levy

This is a 16+ event. Each under Read more

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

Lutalo, Barrie, Youth Lagoon

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.