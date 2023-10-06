Top track

Vama - Cartita

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vama

229
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vama - Cartita
Got a code?

About

Salutare dragi români, iată că după mai bine de 4 ani revenim cu un turneu VAMA, una dintre cele mai iubite trupe din România.

Toamna asta tu ești vara noastră! Vama vine cu super energie să trezească nebunia din tine! Ești pregătit?

------------------- Read more

Presented by Made In Romanyeah.

Lineup

Vama

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.