Metro + smartbar Present Jitwam (Live) w/ Joe Powers, Leja Hazer

Sleeping Village
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THIS SHOW IS BEING POSTPONED FROM SUN, JUN 18 TO WED, OCT 18. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Jitwam is a Sydney-based artist whose work, including two acclaimed LPs – ‘ज़ि तम सि हँ’ and ‘Honeycomb – have been critically-acclaimed. He ha Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Jitwam, Joe Powers

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

