edbl

The Deaf Institute
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.35
About

Edble at The Deaf Institute.

This is a 14+ event

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

EDBL

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE

Doors open7:00 pm

