Bekar

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bekar - Briques rouges
About

Dans les croyances populaires, on associe souvent l’orage à un phénomène plus puissant que l’Homme. Un déchaînement du ciel face auquel on ne peut en apparence rien faire. Pour s’en protéger, le rappeur Bekar a pourtant décidé de faire autrement : affronte Read more

Présenté par SAUCE PROD.

Lineup

Bekar

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

