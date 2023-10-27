Top track

The Wytches

The Dome
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.50

About

2023 sees The Wytches return once again to the stage, embarking on a tour of the UK and France. DanRumsey from the band adds - 'It feels amazing to finally be able to tour again in France. The French have shown us nothing but love over the years and we can Read more

Presented by Live Nation

Lineup

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

