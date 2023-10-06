DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bendik Giske

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Experience an exclusive musical performance by Bendik Giske, the Berlin-based Norwegian artist and saxophonist whose expressive use of physicality, vulnerability and endurance have won him critical acclaim.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

Lineup

Bendik Giske

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

