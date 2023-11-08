DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Amore e Passione

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Amore e Passione

Italian Opera and Neapolitan Songs with Fabio Andreotti and Alessandra della Croce

  • DOORS 7PM / SHOWTIME 8PM

Welcome to an unforgettable night of music and passion! Join us on April 13 at the historic Clapham Grand concert venue, as we Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs