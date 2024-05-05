Top track

Kape Fear - Dirty Nice Remix

Dirty Nice

Heartbreakers
Sun, 5 May, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£12.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Psych Presents... DIRTY NICE + support

Dirty Nice is ‘Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared’ composer Charlie Pelling’s musical project, with Lisbon based musician Mark Thompson. Pelling is fast becoming the go to composer in the UK comedy scene working with the likes...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dirty Nice

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

