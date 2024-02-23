DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nathan Corsi and My Atomic Daydream, Trash Night, Keelon Vann

recordBar
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nathan Corsi and My Atomic Daydream bring their heartfelt indie rock back to the recordBar stage with 80's post punk tribute band, Trash Night, and the guitar driven psych soul of Keelon Vann.

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

