Erick The Architect

Badaboum
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Artiste ambitieux et passionné qui excelle en tant que rappeur, producteur et compositeur, vous avez d’abord connu Erick The Architect comme membre des Flatbush Zombies. C’est en solo que le New-Yorkais trace désormais son chemin et il vous donne rendez-vo...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Erick the Architect

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

