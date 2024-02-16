DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MxMatch: A Dating Game Show

Kremwerk
Fri, 16 Feb, 6:00 pm
ComedySeattle
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MxMatch: A Dating Game Show

Friday | February 16th | Kremwerk | 6PM Doors / 7PM Show

$20 ADV // $25 Door

MxMatch A Dating Game Show, will be a Camp filled experience of queer dating following a storyline themed around game shows from the 60s & 70s. Come...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.