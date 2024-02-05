DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brian Hargrove feat Artyom Manuykyan

The Stowaway
Mon, 5 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33
About

Brian Hargrove feat. Artyom Manuykyan live at The Stowaway!

An award-winning composer/arranger, Hargrove's commissioned and personal work spans a wide range of idioms and contexts - from jazz to pop; chamber/orchestral to art music fusing aesthetics of hi...

21+ event
Presented by The Stowaway & Angel City Live
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brian Hargrove

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

