Obergman + The Zenobit3 + Mood XLR + Dani Surco + José Sáez | Electroscope 03

Specka
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53
About

Electroscope 03

Tercera entrega de ElectroScope donde en esta ocasión tenemos el placer de presentaros por primera vez en España a todo un artista dentro del género como es al sueco Obergman que lleva más de dos décadas publicando sus trabajos en sellos t...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zenobite, Dani Surco

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

