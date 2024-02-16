DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JJ Selects, Edward Curtain, Adam Rose, Sydka, Max Coletto

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a night of DJ's and dancing featuring Edward Curtain, JJ Selects, BRB (Adam Rose x Sydka), and Max Coletto

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MakeOutMusic & The Room In the Back.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

