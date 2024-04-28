DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ROCE
Connu pour son écriture recherchée, Rocé est aussi apprécié pour ses projets surprenants. Après 4 albums de rap français entre 2002 et 2013, il compile en 2018 un recueil de morceaux engagés des 70s en langue française Par les damné.e.s de la terre -...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.