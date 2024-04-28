DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ROCE

Le Ferrailleur
Sun, 28 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
ROCE

Connu pour son écriture recherchée, Rocé est aussi apprécié pour ses projets surprenants. Après 4 albums de rap français entre 2002 et 2013, il compile en 2018 un recueil de morceaux engagés des 70s en langue française Par les damné.e.s de la terre -...

Moins de 16 ans accompagné d’un parent. Moins de 18 ans accompagné d'un majeur.
Organisé par Pick Up Production
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.