Top track

Rocky Raccoon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Charlie Parr, Betse & Clarke

recordBar
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rocky Raccoon
Got a code?

About Charlie Parr

In the music of Charlie Parr, there is a sincere conviction and earnest drive to create. The Minnesota-born guitarist, songwriter, and interpreter of traditional music has released 19 albums over two decades and has been known to perform up to 275 shows a Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

In the music of Charlie Parr, there is a sincere conviction and earnest drive to create. The Minnesota-born guitarist, songwriter, and interpreter of traditional music has released 19 albums over two decades and has been known to perform up to 275 shows a...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlie Parr

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.