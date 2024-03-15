DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AEON 2.1

Stream via Komedia, Brighton
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Brighton’s favourite audio-visual Queer utopian rave is crash landing once again.

Expect a lineup of the latest & greatest Techno, Trance & Electro DJs from Brighton, infinity & beyond.

Aeon is a queer safe space, but anybody respecting our values is w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Aeon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Vaqero, oscars.online, Spinks and 1 more

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

