CAMP Lates: Valentine's Day Ball

Margate Arts Club
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyMargate
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for the annual CAMP Valentine's Day Ball at Margate Arts Club! It's snogging season!

DJs TBA x

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camp Margate.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Margate Arts Club

276 Northdown Road, Margate, Margate, CT9 2PT, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

