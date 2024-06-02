Top track

Abstract Concrete + a.P.A.t.T. + Sculpture

MOTH Club
Sun, 2 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Abstract Concrete

The new band from This Heat’s Charles Hayward is an exciting addition to a legendary legacy. The group’s self-titled debut touches on post-punk, prog, dub and jazz with a masterful poise. The band features Agathe Max on viola, Otto Willb...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Dig That Treasure.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Abstract Concrete, a.P.A.t.T., Sculpture

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open6:30 pm
320 capacity

