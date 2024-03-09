DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thomas @ Jags

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Trained as a bass player now DJ with House/Techno influences La Niaque offers an eclectic and electric sound. Formed in London and playing radio shows at Electric Brixton - La Niaque's vision is to mix genres between groove and rhythm. Armed with a careful...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

