DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bess Atwell

Leaf
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRSNTS: Bess Atwell at Leaf on 9th October 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bess Atwell

Venue

Leaf

65-67 Bold St, Liverpool L1 4EZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

