DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fontaines D.C.

Alexandra Palace Great Hall
Fri, 22 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £52.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event takes place at the Alexandra Palace Great Hall.

Fontaines D.C. will be playing a second night at Alexandra Palace in the Great Hall on the 23rd November. You can grab tickets here: https://link.dice.fm/ac2a302e0e67

Price includes a £2.10 venue...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sorry, DIIV, Fontaines D.C.

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

