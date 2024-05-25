Top track

Weekend Nachos - Hometown Hero

Weekend Nachos, Vermin Womb, Jarhead Fertilizer, Sissy Spacek

The Meadows
Sat, 25 May, 6:30 pm
$26.22

Weekend Nachos - Hometown Hero
About

WEEKEND NACHOS RETURN WITH VERMIN WOMB + SISSY SPACEK FOR TWO NIGHTS IN BROOKLYN!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Lineup

1
Weekend Nachos, Vermin Womb, Sissy Spacek and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

