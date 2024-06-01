Top track

It Soothes Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beach Vacation

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

It Soothes Me
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Beach Vacation

Foliage

6/1/2024 at Permanent Records Roadhouse

Patio Show.

21+

Beach Vacation originally formed in 2012 between members Tabor Rupp and Justyn Newman after playing a high school talent show. The band received inter...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beach Vacation, ❀ Foliage ❀, ❀ Foliage ❀

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.