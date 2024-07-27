Top track

And So I Watch You from Afar - Set Guitars to Kill

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

And So I Watch You From Afar and Caspian

The Roxy at Mahall's
Sat, 27 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

And So I Watch You from Afar - Set Guitars to Kill
Got a code?

About

And So I Watch You From Afar
Caspian

The Roxy at Mahall's
7:00 PM Doors

All ages
Presented by Mahall's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

And So I Watch You From Afar, Caspian

Venue

The Roxy at Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.