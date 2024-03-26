Top track

Fel i Fod

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adwaith + Support

The Hope and Ruin
Tue, 26 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fel i Fod
Got a code?

About

Adwaith are an exciting post-punk band hailing from Carmarthen, South West Wales

Adwaith are extremely proud of their heritage and actually sing in the tongue of where they were born, (Wales) and in fact Adwaith means “Reaction” in English. It’s fair to s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adwaith

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.