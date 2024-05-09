Top track

Ghost Town

Layto, Kode

miniBar
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Layto [aka Paul Catalano] was born and raised in Boston. Being the youngest of five, in the midst of family turmoil and dysfunction, music became an escape. Growing up, Layto was exposed to many different types of music through his parents and even taugh...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Layto

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

