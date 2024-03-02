Top track

Bizarrap - Young Miko: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 58

Mega Spanish Party | Chapter Four: The Prelude (feat. Juanjo García)

Scala
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Welcome to a new chapter! This is where things start to get serious. What you've seen so far is merely an introduction to something far greater - the climax of our story. You won't want to miss what's coming next!

In this fourth instalment, "The Prelude...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RSS PDTS
Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
