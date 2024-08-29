DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Live at the Colour Factory

Colour Factory
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🎶 VIBRANT SOUNDS AT THE COLOUR FACTORY: A NIGHT OF LIVE MUSIC 🎶

Join us for an electrifying evening of live music at the heart of East London, hosted by the iconic Colour Factory. Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of melodies, where vibrant beats and s...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Rapture Record Group.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.